OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $258,131.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $258,131.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00024828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

