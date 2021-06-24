DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $441,021.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. DMScript has a market cap of $2.68 million and $441,021.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

