$32.04 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $32.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 47,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,914. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $363,757. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.