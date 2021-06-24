Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.09 million and the lowest is $5.57 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 1,521,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.