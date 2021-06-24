Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.09 million and the lowest is $5.57 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 1,521,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

