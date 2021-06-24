$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 853,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,876. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.