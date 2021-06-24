$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 853,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,876. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.