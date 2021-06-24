Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $194.77. 4,378,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319,096. Baidu has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.