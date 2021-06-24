Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,018 shares of company stock worth $257,351,001 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 789,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,468. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.94. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.04.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

