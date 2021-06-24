Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to post $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $190.22. 430,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,384. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.24. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

