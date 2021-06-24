$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.22. The stock had a trading volume of 430,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

