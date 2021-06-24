Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,794. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

