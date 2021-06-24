GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 494,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.49. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11.
In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
