GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 494,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.49. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.