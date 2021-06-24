Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $971.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $1.04 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 380,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.22. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

