Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.93. 998,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,272. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $230.73 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

