EOS Force Reaches Market Cap of $24.41 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $184,136.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00193935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00034820 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

