BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,231,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,023,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

