$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $925.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

EW stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.