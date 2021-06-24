nOS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

