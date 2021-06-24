Cryptobuyer Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $158,260.83 and $32.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00611352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

XPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.