Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE APH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,541. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

