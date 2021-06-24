Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 1,455,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.