GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of GMS traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.10. 494,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,680. GMS has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

