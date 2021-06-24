Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 1,159,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

