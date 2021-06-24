Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $83.38

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAMP traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 2,508,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,201. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.