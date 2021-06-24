e-Gulden Price Tops $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $83.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00391196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,246 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

