Hive Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $106.34 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001421 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 425,007,318 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

