Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.