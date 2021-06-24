EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0229 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $717,191.89 and approximately $18,647.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

