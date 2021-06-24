-$0.16 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,915. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

