DECENT Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $436,067.68 and $5.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00195538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00035656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001594 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.