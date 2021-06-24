Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $384.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $389.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $368.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,347. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.95.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

