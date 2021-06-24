Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings per share of $6.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Anthem posted earnings per share of $9.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.67 to $25.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $28.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.87 to $29.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.33. The stock had a trading volume of 721,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,479. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.45. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,366,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

