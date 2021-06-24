Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.92 million-39.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.20 price target for the company.

NYSE RAAS traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,550. Cloopen Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

