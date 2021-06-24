Stephens Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.28. 818,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

