Pepemon Pepeballs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147,891.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $50.62 or 0.00146355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $708,625.58 and $147,891.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00607698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

