Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.