Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

