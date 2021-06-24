Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 160,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.96 per share, with a total value of $9,433,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,430,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,200. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of -40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $61.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

