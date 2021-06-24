Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $578.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $580.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.