USDJ (USDJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.07 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $18.07 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

