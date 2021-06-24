Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.50). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 8,100,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,107. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after purchasing an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

