Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.61 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,822. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

