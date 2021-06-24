Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.12). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $795,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $6,319,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

