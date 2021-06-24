Ixcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $595.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $595.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,198,189 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.