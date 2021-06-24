Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 144,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.67. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.