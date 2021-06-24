SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

SRU.UN stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.84. 401,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.49 and a 52 week high of C$30.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

