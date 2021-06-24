VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00.

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $229.43. 548,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,600. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.04. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $229.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

