HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Buys 27,725 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 27,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,622.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,648.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HCHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 315,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $322.87 million, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

