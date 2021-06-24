Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 2,669,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,293. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,036,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,444,098 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.