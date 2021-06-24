DEXTools Achieves Market Cap of $24.01 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $382,232.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,158,943 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

