XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Cap of $26.91 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $34,177.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00100171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00162879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,679.32 or 1.00110104 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 36,425,908 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

